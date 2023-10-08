LONDON -- Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano suffered a knee injury in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars and was soon after ruled out of Sunday's game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Milano suffered the injury on a third-and-6 play on the Jaguars' second drive from the Bills' 10-yard line. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw an incomplete pass intended for wide receiver Christian Kirk in the end zone with defensive tackle Ed Oliver applying early pressure and then multiple Bills defenders coming in to try to bring down Lawrence. Milano was among those defenders who came in late, falling on top of a pile of players. After the play, he was visibly shaken up, and athletic trainers had to support him off the field. He was later carted from the sideline to the locker room.

Bills linebacker Matt Milano, a First Team All-Pro last season, was ruled out with a knee injury in Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London. Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

Defensive end Leonard Floyd and Jaguars offensive lineman Walker Little were also injured on the play. Floyd was able to return. Little was questionable to return with a knee injury.

Rookie Dorian Williams came in for Milano, who is considered among the best linebackers in the NFL. He was named First Team All-Pro and to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career last season. Milano, 29, has 27 tackles this season, one interception and two passes defended. In the offseason, the Bills signed him to a two-year contract extension that goes through 2026.

Milano's injury is one of many for the Bills' defense. Starting defensive end Greg Rousseau (foot), defensive end Shaq Lawson (toe) and starting cornerback Christian Benford (shoulder) are all inactive. Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones is doubtful to return with a pectoral injury, and defensive end Kingsley Jonathan is also injured.

Last week, the Bills lost cornerback Tre'Davious White for the season with a torn right Achilles.