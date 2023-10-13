Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders won't play against the Miami Dolphins Sunday because of a shoulder injury, one of five Carolina players ruled out.

Chuba Hubbard and Laviska Shenault Jr. will carry the running game in his absence.

"We'll do it by committee, but Chuba will more than likely get the bulk of the carries,'' coach Frank Reich said on Friday.

The Panthers (0-5) also will be without both starting safeties -- Vonn Bell (quad) and Xavier Woods (hamstring) -- in addition to starting cornerback Jaycee Horn (hamstring, IR) against the NFL's highest scoring offense.

Also ruled out Friday are left guard Chandler Zavala (neck) and tight end Gio Ricci (shoulder).

Outside linebacker Brian Burns (ankle) and defensive tackle Derrick Brown (knee/ankle) are questionable. Burns was a full participant in Friday's practice and Brown limited.

"I'm excited for the guys that get to play,'' Reich said of the challenge of the NFL's only winless team facing the 4-1 Dolphins. "Nobody will feel sorry for us. This is a great opportunity for us to make a statement as a team, guys stepping in.''

Hubbard already had taken a more prominent rule in the backfield due to his production and a lack of production from Sanders, who signed a four-year, $25.4 million deal during the offseason to be Carolina's lead back under Reich.

But with Sanders averaging only 3.1 yards per carry after averaging 5.0 yards the past four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles the staff began giving Hubbard more responsibility in last week's 42-24 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Hubbard led Carolina with 35 yards rushing on nine carries against Detroit. He's averaging 4.4 yards per carry on the season.

"Just a downhill runner, physical runner, competitive, tough,'' Reich said of Hubbard.

Shenault spent his first two NFL seasons as a wide receiver with the Jacksonville Jaguars after being a second-round pick in 2020. He was used primarily as a receiver by Carolina last season after the Panthers acquired him in a trade.

But under Reich the 6-foot-1, 220-pound Shenault has been used more as a dual threat like the San Francisco 49ers use Deebo Samuel. He had five rushes for 27 yards against Detroit and has 11 carries for 53 yards on the season.

He has only four catches for 28 yards.