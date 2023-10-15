Ryan Tannehill is hit while throwing and appears to limp before the next play. (0:23)

Open Extended Reactions

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered a right ankle injury and was carted to the locker room late in Tennessee's 24-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

He was on crutches after the game and said he would undergo an MRI when the Titans return home.

The injury first happened when Tannehill was sacked by Ravens defensive lineman Justin Madubuike at the start of the third quarter. Tannehill continued to play through the injury until he came off the field after throwing an interception with 4:43 left in the third quarter. He finished the game 8-of-16 passing for 74 yards and the interception.

"I think it was hard for him to be able to execute the stuff from what I was seeing," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. "We talked about doing some different things or what his mobility would look like. We certainly don't want to put him in harm's way and not able to protect himself."

Added Tannehill: "I couldn't put any force into the throws. I kept walking it off, but it was getting worse and worse. I figured if I'm going to be a sitting duck back there and can't step into a throw, I wouldn't be effective."

Tannehill missed the final three games of the 2022 season with a right ankle injury.

"It's not an enjoyable process," Tannehill said. "Especially when you know it's got some significance to it. But we'll see what it's going to look like and get a plan moving forward."

Backup quarterback Malik Willis came in and completed a 9-yard pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, his first pass attempt of the season. The Titans were forced to punt on that drive. He finished the game 4-of-5 passing for 74 yards and was sacked four times. He also gained 17 yards on the ground on three carries.

The Titans will be on their bye next week.