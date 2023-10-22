Open Extended Reactions

The Arizona Cardinals want Kyler Murray to play again this season -- so badly, in fact, that they are willing to take the financial risk that comes along with the quarterback's return.

Murray, who returned to practice last week for the first time since suffering a torn ACL last December, has $29.9 million in 2025 salary compensation that becomes fully guaranteed next March if he can't pass a physical by then.

The only way to ensure that Murray would be healthy by March 2024 would be not to play him, which the Cardinals don't want to do.

Murray also would face some of the NFL's stoutest defenses upon his return, as the Cardinals' remaining schedule includes games against the Browns, Ravens, 49ers, Steelers, Rams and Eagles -- all teams with talented defensive lines.

Murray, 26, signed a five-year extension in July 2022 that keeps him under contract through the 2028 season and includes $160 million guaranteed for injury.

Sometimes injury guarantees in a player's contract are enough to force the team to bench him. Last season, for example, the Raiders decided to bench quarterback Derek Carr rather than expose themselves to any financial risk in his contract.

Carr had signed a three-year, $121. 5 million contract extension the previous spring, but his $32.9 million salary for 2023 and $7.5 million of his 2024 salary would have become fully guaranteed if he suffered an injury. Rather than put $40.4 million of guaranteed money at risk, the Raiders sent Carr home and essentially cut short his time with the franchise.

The Cardinals announced last Wednesday that Murray had been designated to return from the physically unable to perform list, opening his 21-day window to be activated to the 53-man roster. The former No. 1 overall draft selection took some first-team reps and started working in Arizona's huddle, but the Cardinals have not disclosed a timeline for Murray's return.

"It's exciting for me," Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries said. "Just seeing him running around ... I know he's trending in the right direction. When I seen him come in the huddle, I had to like chill because he was trying to be calm and I was excited."

Murray's return will be an "organizational decision," according to Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon, who added that Murray will be a "big part" of those discussions.

Joshua Dobbs will start at quarterback again Sunday when the Cardinals (1-5) visit the Seahawks (3-2). Dobbs has been Arizona's starter for all six games this season, completing 62.8% of his passes for 1,215 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.