Open Extended Reactions

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith says he hasn't "given one second of thought" to the NFL's inquiry into running back Bijan Robinson's injury status, injury reporting and usage Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday that the NFL had opened an inquiry into the Falcons after Robinson played 11 snaps, with only one carry for 3 yards, during Atlanta's 16-13 win.

"You're talking about sensationalized things," Smith said Wednesday. "I understand outrage and drama sells. Guys, like, if you really understand how things really operate that there's nothing, there's nothing there.

"So I don't know what, I haven't given one second of thought about it."

Smith said Robinson, who has 404 rushing yards and 189 receiving yards this season, would practice Wednesday. Smith also said he believes "everything is transparent."

Robinson, who was not listed on the injury report Wednesday, said he feels "good" and that he's focused on the Tennessee Titans. He said he began to feel better Monday after experiencing headaches over the weekend.

He said he does not have a history of migraines and that the headaches popped up randomly. On Sunday, Robinson said he started "feeling weird" Saturday night and that when he woke up Sunday he still didn't feel well. He went through warmups and then played 11 snaps, with one carry to set up Younghoe Koo's game-winning field goal.

Robinson said he got his one carry to "get the defense backed off a little bit, just because we're in two-minute. I'm still a team player so I'm going to do whatever I can even though stuff is going on with me, like I'm still going to try and do whatever I can to help the team."

Robinson said he initially "didn't know it was that big," in terms of the conversation about his usage after Sunday's game.

Robinson said that when he talked with Smith before the game, they were "just trying to feel it out." On Sunday, Robinson said he always planned on playing in the game.

"That's all I'm going to say on that," Robinson said. "Because I know it was a big situation from that game."

After Sunday's game, Smith said they wanted to be "cautious" with Robinson. Asked Wednesday whether he had spoken to the league, Smith declined to answer, saying, "We'll talk about the Tennessee Titans and the big game we've got going on."