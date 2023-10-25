Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- It remains unclear who will be the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans when they face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel doubled down on his consideration to utilize Will Levis and Malik Willis if starter Ryan Tannehill isn't available.

"I never said that Will was going to be the starter," Vrabel said. "Both of them will play if Ryan can't."

Tannehill suffered a right high ankle sprain in the Titans' Week 6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in London. The injury caused Tannehill to have a cast placed on his foot for a couple of days before turning to a walking boot.

He used a scooter to get around the facility earlier this week and is now able to walk on his own with a compression sleeve on his lower right leg.

"Everything is feeling better than it did last week," Tannehill said Wednesday. "It's been a process to get to where I'm at right now. But we're trending in the right direction and healing."

Tannehill didn't take part in practice Wednesday. He said he planned to go onto the field with the team to watch after getting treatment.

Levis and Willis split the reps during practice.

Neither Levis nor Willis said they were told who would be the starter. They said the coaches told both of them to be ready and prepare like as if they'll get the start.

The Titans will continue to establish their game plan this week. Vrabel hinted at the possibility of alternating series between the two quarterbacks against Atlanta.

"If my name gets called I'll be ready to go," Levis said Wednesday. "We go the same game plan and are both preparing for the same plays. We'll have to be ready for all of it. Everything Malik can do I can do and vice versa."