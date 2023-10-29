Could the Jets move Dalvin Cook at the trading deadline?

Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:

1. Clock is ticking: Sometimes the squeaky wheel gets the grease. Check out recent Jets history: S Jamal Adams, RB Le'Veon Bell, WR Elijah Moore, WR Denzel Mims and WR Mecole Hardman, all of whom expressed unhappiness for various reasons, were granted a change of address, courtesy of general manager Joe Douglas.

With running back Dalvin Cook and defensive end Carl Lawson publicly airing their frustration with reduced roles, and both open to trades, the spotlight is on Douglas and whether he will deal the former starters before the NFL's trading deadline on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Douglas is willing to move them, multiple sources close to the situation said, but he's not going to give them away, especially with the Jets (3-3) still in contention.

On the job since 2019, Douglas has made deadline deals every year. In 2019, he traded defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the New York Giants for a 2020 third-round pick (safety Ashtyn Davis) and a 2021 fifth-rounder (nickelback Michael Carter II). His biggest deal came last year, when he acquired running back James Robinson for a sixth-round pick. Robinson never panned out.

Douglas is already on the board this year, having dealt Hardman and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2025 sixth-rounder. It was the 23rd player trade of the Douglas era, not counting draft-pick swaps. That's more than a flurry of activity -- it's a blizzard.

He's known for maximizing value on outgoing players (see: two first-round picks for Adams), but he has yet to acquire an impact player via trade. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers would've been that guy this season, but we all know what happened with the Achilles tear. Safety Chuck Clark, another offseason addition via trade, suffered a season-ending injury.

Trading Cook and/or Lawson would create playing time for a couple of rookies, Israel Abanikanda (inactive for six games) and Will McDonald (only 59 snaps in five games), respectively. Right now, McDonald, a first-round pick, is buried at the back end of a deep defensive-line rotation.

Both Cook and Lawson are relatively pricey -- each is due to make more than $3 million for the remainder of the season -- but the Jets can always eat some salary if they really want to facilitate a trade. Because he plays a premium position, Lawson will likely attract more interest than Cook.

2. Part-time Cook: Like a lot of high-volume runners, Cook believes he gets more effective as the game progresses. In his case, though, the stats don't support it. For his career, he has a 4.6 per-carry average in the first half of games, 4.7 in the second half. It's a virtual toss-up. By the way, both averages are very good.