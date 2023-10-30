Open Extended Reactions

Veteran running back Leonard Fournette is signing with the Buffalo Bills, his agents announced Monday.

Fournette passed a physical and will start on the practice squad, agents David Canter and Ness Mugrabi said Monday.

He'll join a Bills depth chart led by starter James Cook, who leads the team with 486 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and includes veterans Latavius Murray and Ty Johnson.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Fournette before the start of the 2023 league year. The veteran told the Tampa Bay Times that it was at his request and there was "no bad blood" between him and the franchise.

Last offseason, the Bucs signed Fournette, the fourth pick in the 2017 draft, to a three-year deal worth $21 million and up to $24 million with incentives. Fournette told the Times that Tom Brady's retirement was a factor in his decision.

Fournette, 28, rushed for 668 yards and three touchdowns and also had 523 receiving yards with three touchdown catches in 16 games last season. In three seasons with the Buccaneers, he had 3,057 total yards and 22 touchdowns.

He earned the nickname "Playoff Lenny" -- and later, "Lombardi Lenny" -- while leading the Bucs with 448 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns in a postseason run to Super Bowl LV, where he rushed for 135 yards as Tampa Bay beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

He has 6,697 total yards and 41 total touchdowns in his career, which began with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who selected him fourth overall in 2017.

ESPN's Jenna Laine contributed to this report.