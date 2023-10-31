Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- Fans at Ford Field will be in for a "first class" show during the Detroit Lions' annual Thanksgiving game.

Six-time Grammy-nominated artist Jack Harlow has been announced as the game's special halftime performer.

The Lions will host the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 23.

"I'm proud to say I'm doing the halftime show at the Thanksgiving game in Detroit here in a little under a month," Harlow announced on ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown." "It's wonderful."

Harlow, a native of Louisville, Kentucky, is known for hit songs such as "First Class," "Tyler Herro," "WHATS POPPIN" and "Nail Tech." He has collaborated with major artists, including Drake, Lil Wayne and Detroit natives Eminem and Big Sean.

In 2023, Harlow also made his big screen debut in the remake of the classic sports movie "White Men Can't Jump."

Country music duo The War And Treaty will perform the national anthem.