HOUSTON -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting cornerback Jamel Dean suffered a concussion in the first quarter of Sunday's game at the Houston Texans and has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest, the team announced.

Dean was covering Texans wide receiver Nico Collins on a slant route when he dove to tackle Collins and missed his feet; Dean's upper body hit the turf hard while Collins ran into the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown.

Dean was helped off the field by the training staff before being ruled out.

Galveston native Zyon McCollum, a fifth-round draft pick out of Sam Houston State in 2022, has three starts this season stepping in for Dean (Week 4) and the Bucs' other starting cornerback, Carlton Davis (Weeks 2-3). Davis was recovering from a foot injury and Dean a neck/shoulder injury during those games.