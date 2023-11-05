Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Indianapolis Colts rookie receiver Josh Downs was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game with the Carolina Panthers because of a knee injury.

Downs was limited in practice Thursday and Friday with a knee injury and was considered questionable entering the game. He then left in the first half and was said to be questionable because of the knee issue.

He was subsequently ruled out after halftime, having caught one pass for 10 yards.

As a result, the Colts are left thin at receiver, with veteran Isaiah McKenzie replacing Downs. McKenzie had played just 44 offensive snaps for the Colts entering the game, about 8% of the team's offensive plays.

Downs has been a key contributor, catching 41 passes for 483 yards in nine games with two touchdowns.