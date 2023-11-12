Open Extended Reactions

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams, who is dealing with a right ankle sprain, is expected to play on Sunday at the Jacksonville Jaguars, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Williams is listed as questionable for the game. He returned to practice Thursday and Friday on a limited basis.

Williams initially sustained the ankle injury early in the Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns but finished that game. He has not played since, though, and Shanahan acknowledged Wednesday that although Williams does not have a high sprain, he's dealing with more than just a low sprain because of past injuries to the ankle.

"I think he's real questionable to be playing," coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday.

Jaylon Moore has started the past two games in Williams' absence and would again Sunday if Williams doesn't play.

ESPN's Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.