          Lions RB David Montgomery dashes for 75-yard touchdown vs. Chargers

          • Eric Woodyard, ESPNNov 12, 2023, 10:30 PM
          INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- After missing two games with a rib injury, Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery returned in style, rushing for a 75-yard touchdown in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers.

          Montgomery broke free up the middle for the long run on a play that featured strong blocking near the sideline by wide receiver Jameson Williams.

          His score put the Lions ahead 24-10 with 3:21 remaining in the second quarter.

          Montgomery's 75-yard touchdown was the longest rushing touchdown by a Lions player since Jahvid Best went 88 yards in Week 5 of 2011 against the Chicago Bears.