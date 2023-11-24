Open Extended Reactions

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp will play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Sean McVay said Friday.

Kupp left the Rams' Week 11 victory over the Seattle Seahawks and was considered day-to-day with a right ankle sprain. He did not practice Wednesday, was limited Thursday and will be a full participant Friday, McVay said.

"I thought he looked good [Thursday]," McVay said. "It's always tough because you try to simulate gamelike settings as much as possible when you get the adrenaline going, the magic of the jersey, if you will. ... I'll probably have a good feel for how he moves around today, but his feedback and just looking at it from afar, [it] seems like he's feeling pretty good."

Kupp, who missed the first four games of the season with a hamstring injury, has 24 catches for 375 yards and a touchdown in 2023. He also ended the 2022 season on injured reserve after leaving a Week 10 loss with a high ankle sprain that required surgery.