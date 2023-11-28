Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- Why is Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the midst of the best play of his career?

"It's dad strength is why I'm playing that way," Prescott said.

On Saturday, Prescott's girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, announced in an Instagram post she is pregnant with the couple's first child, a girl. Prescott said Ramos is due in March and while they have a name picked out, he did not want to reveal it.

"Super exciting, it really is ... I'm blessed. Thankful," Prescott said Monday. "Everyone knows what my mom means to me. Being able to raise a little girl, I'm excited for the challenges. It's not going to be easy, especially being my daughter -- or being a Prescott -- but I'm looking forward to every bit about it."

Prescott's mother, Peggy, died 10 years ago from colon cancer at the age of 52. She has been his inspiration and has played a central part in The Faith Fight Finish foundation he started to help individuals, families and communities through adversities.

Prescott's family and friends have known about the pregnancy for some time.

"I think ultimately, the main reason, was yes, she was tired of hiding it in pictures, I guess," Prescott said. "Now the bump is a little bit too big and hard to hide."

Prescott, who turned 30 in July, has thrown for 1,847 yards with 18 touchdown passes and just two interceptions in his past six games. His 18 touchdown passes are the second most in a six-game, single-season span in team history. Tony Romo had 19 touchdown passes during six games in 2007.

"You can definitely say it would have been harder earlier in my career," Prescott said. "It comes with growth, with growing up. It comes with life ... I can't imagine, honestly, being in this position, being blessed like this earlier in my career. God's timing is everything. But also, I credit Sarah Jane in the sense of allowing me to focus on what I want to, especially knowing what this means to me. That's who deserves a lot of credit for me being able to balance this."