NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr went to the locker room in the fourth quarter of the Saints' 33-28 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, and did not return.

The Saints ruled him as doubtful to return because of concussion protocol, as well as shoulder and back injuries, but Jameis Winston finished the game under center for New Orleans.

Carr took a hard hit that officials ruled roughing the passer. He remained on the ground with teammates around him as the medical staff attended to him. Although a cart initially pulled up, Carr walked to the sideline on his own power and went to the medical tent.

Carr eventually left the tent and walked to the locker room. He was initially replaced at quarterback by Taysom Hill before Winston came in on the next play, ultimately finishing a drive that resulted in a touchdown.

It was the third time this season Carr left a game with an injury. He injured a shoulder in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers and left the game to get X-rays at a local hospital, and also left in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings because of concussion protocol and a shoulder injury.