NEW ORLEANS -- A member of the chain crew was taken away on a stretcher after colliding with running back Alvin Kamara in the second quarter of the New Orleans Saints-Detroit Lions game at the Caesars Superdome.

The sideline official was standing on the sideline near the first-down marker at the Saints 20-yard line when the injury occurred. Kamara appeared to stumble into one of the official's legs as he was pushed out of bounds at the end of a run.

The official, whose shoe came off in the collision, fell to the ground and clutched his injured leg. He remained on the turf as the medical staff worked on him for several minutes.

"A member of the chain crew was injured and will not return," the NFL said in a statement. "The chain crew will operate with one fewer member for the remainder of the game"

Play was paused as the medical staff put an air cast on the injured leg and loaded the official onto a stretcher. A cart took him away and drove off to applause from the crowd.