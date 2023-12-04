Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Kansas City Chiefs were hoping, on the final drive of Sunday night's game, to score a touchdown that along with a two-point conversion would put them into overtime against the Green Bay Packers.

What ensued was one minute and nine seconds of chaos: A series of plays that included a seemingly obvious pass interference penalty on the Packers that wasn't called, an unnecessary roughness penalty on each team and a Packers touchdown on a fumble recovery that was overturned after a video review.

When it was all said and done, the Chiefs failed to secure the touchdown they needed, with Patrick Mahomes' pass on the final play ultimately landing incomplete.

The Chiefs were hoping to tie the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins for the best record in the AFC, but they instead fell to 8-4 with the 27-19 loss, their third defeat in the past five games.

The no-call on the pass interference by Packers defensive back Carrington Valentine against Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling would have put the Chiefs inside the Green Bay 10 with 14 seconds left. Valentine hit Valdes-Scantling before the ball arrived.

Valdes-Scantling said after the game he asked the official why there was no penalty.

"He didn't even acknowledge me," Valdes-Scantling said. Asked whether it was a penalty, he replied, "I was trying to get the ball and ended up on the ground. I don't know what they saw, but I tried to catch it and didn't have an opportunity."

Mahomes threw three more passes from the Green Bay 33 after the no-call, all incomplete.

"Obviously, the guy was probably a little early, but at the end of the game, they're letting guys play," Mahomes said. "I'm kind of about that. I rather you let the guys play and let the guys win on the field but it's hard. ... I can't be wanting a flag. I have to try to go out there and win the game myself and with the rest of my teammates."

Referee Brad Allen said, in the officials pool report after the game, that "on every play where there may or may not be pass interference, either offensive or defensive, the covering official has to rule whether contact materially restricts the receiver. And in this case, the covering officials were in good position and ruled that there was no material restriction that rose to the level of defensive pass interference."

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco was ejected from the game and penalized 15 valuable yards earlier on the drive for taking a swing at a Packers player.

"You can't do that," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "You have to stay composed."

Mahomes acknowledged the penalty hurt the Chiefs but said he appreciated Pacheco's energy.

"I love the fire from (Pacheco)," Mahomes said. "That gets us going as an offense. Obviously you got a flag in this situation but I mean we were already in a bad situation so I mean I never want to take the passion away from a guy. He'll learn from it. I'm sure he won't make that mistake again, but that's the stuff that we need on this team in order to have the success that we want to have."

Green Bay defensive back Jonathan Owens was penalized earlier on the drive for hitting Mahomes as he was going out of bounds.

"In my mind, I just wanted to hit him before he went out of bounds to try and knock him back to keep the clock rolling," Owens said. "It was under a minute I believe, so just keep the clock running, just try to make a team play. If you can get a legal hit on a quarterback, take it every chance you get. ... I knew it was legal."

Ballentine appeared to put the game away on another play early in the drive when he recovered an apparent fumble by the Chiefs' Rashee Rice and returned it 68 yards to the end zone. But replay showed that Rice was down before the ball came out, so the Chiefs retained possession.

