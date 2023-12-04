Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Kansas City Chiefs lost linebacker Drue Tranquill because of a concussion in the first half of Sunday night's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Tranquill has started eight of the Chiefs' 12 games as they've played much of the season without the linebacker he replaced, Nick Bolton. Bolton remains on the injured reserve list after having wrist surgery earlier in the season, and he is not in uniform for the Packers game.

Bolton, however, returned to practice last week and could be available for next week's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Tranquill is fourth on the Chiefs with 3.5 sacks.