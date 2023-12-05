Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has an AC sprain, but the injury is not expected to affect his availability for Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, coach Sean McVay said Monday.

Nacua suffered the injury in the second quarter of the Rams' victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday when he landed on the ball as he fell to the ground. He stayed down on the sideline and was checked out by the Rams' medical staff before slowly walking off the field to the locker room.

Nacua came back into the game to start the third quarter after scans as well as mobility and strength testing showed he could return to the game.

"He was able to kind of gut through it and play really well once he even came back and made a handful of big-time plays," McVay said Monday. "So we might be smart with him early on in the week, but don't expect that to affect his ability to be ready to go with a great challenge this week."

Nacua finished the game with four catches for 105 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown. He now has 77 catches for 1,029 yards, setting the franchise record for receiving yards by a rookie.

Nacua's yardage total is also the fourth most through a player's first 12 games since the 1970 merger, trailing Odell Beckham Jr. (1,305), Justin Jefferson (1,039) and Anquan Boldin (1,032), according to ESPN Stats & Information research.