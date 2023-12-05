Open Extended Reactions

The nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which recognizes a player's commitment to making an impact off the field, were released Tuesday.

One player from each team is nominated for what the league deems its "most prestigious honor."

"These 32 outstanding men are making a valuable difference in their communities every day and we are proud to celebrate their special gifts and humanitarianism," commissioner Roger Goodell said.

The annual award is part of the NFL Honors presentation, a primetime awards special to be broadcast by CBS on Feb. 8 during Super Bowl week.

A $250,000 donation will be made to the charity of the winner's choice, with each nominee also receiving funds to contribute.

Here are the nominees from each team:

Fans can participate in the selection process by voting on X by posting #WPMOYChallenge along with the last name/X handle of their chosen nominee or by voting directly on NFL.com/ManOfTheYear. When two nominees have the same last name, the full name of the nominee or his X handle must be included.

The award, established in 1970, was renamed to honor the late Walter Payton in 1999. Three current players have won the award -- Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson and Calais Campbell -- and wear a special jersey patch to commemorate the award.