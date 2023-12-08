Open Extended Reactions

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons will be without three starters in a key divisional game Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- linebacker Nate Landman, right tackle Kaleb McGary and defensive tackle David Onyemata.

Landman (knee) will be replaced by Andre Smith Jr. in the lineup and McGary (knee) will be replaced by Storm Norton. Both were injured last week in the team's 13-8 win over the New York Jets.

Onyemata, who had been dealing with injuries for a few weeks prior to last Sunday, will be replaced by a combination of players, including Albert Huggins Jr. and Ta'Quon Graham.

Additionally, the Falcons listed five players as questionable, including starting cornerbacks A.J. Terrell (concussion protocol) and Jeff Okudah (ankle). Terrell practiced fully Friday, but Falcons coach Arthur Smith said "we'll have to see tomorrow" about Terrell's progress for his availability Sunday. Okudah told ESPN he's been doing well this week -- he practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Friday and didn't practice Thursday.

He said he's gotten "progressively better throughout the week."

"I'm trending in the right direction," Okudah told ESPN. "I'm just taking it day by day, trying to control what I can control."

If Terrell or Okudah can't play, the Falcons could turn to veteran Tre Flowers or rookie Clark Phillips III to face a Buccaneers receiving corps led by 1,000-yard receiver Mike Evans.

Other players listed as questionable are cornerback Mike Hughes (hand), receiver Mack Hollins (ankle) and starting center Drew Dalman (ankle). If Dalman were unable to play, Ryan Neuzil would replace him in the lineup.

The Falcons will also not activate defensive lineman LaCale London for this week's game, but the Falcons have two more weeks before his 21-day return-to-play window closes.