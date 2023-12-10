Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers ruled out quarterback Justin Herbert after he suffered a finger injury on his throwing hand in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

Herbert appeared to suffer the injury after a hit from Broncos defensive end Zach Allen. Herbert completed a pass to tight end Donald Parham Jr. on the play, got up and looked at his right hand but stayed in the game for the rest of the series before going to the locker room and not returning.

In Week 4, Herbert fractured the middle finger on his non-throwing hand while trying to make a tackle after an interception against the Las Vegas Raiders.

With Herbert out, the Chargers turned to quarterback Easton Stick. Drafted in the fifth round in 2019 by the Chargers, this was Stick's second career game. Before Sunday, he had one career pass attempt.

Herbert has started 62 consecutive games, the second-longest active streak by a quarterback (Josh Allen, 84).