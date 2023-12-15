Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. - When Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike trained with the Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald two years ago, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year didn't say much to him during their four days together.

But Madubuike did take away one piece of advice.

"You need to push yourself," Donald told him.

At 6-foot-3, 305 pounds, Madubuike has always had a similar body type as Donald (6-1, 280). He has the ability to rush quarterbacks with power and speed like Donald. This year, Madubuike has added a Donald-like drive that has put him on brink of an NFL record.

"He is having a good year, a productive year, getting after the quarterback," Donald said. "He had a good game, had a lot of tackles, made some sacks so he did his part.

"But he's grown into a nice young defensive tackle starting to come into his own. So hopefully he keeps doing it, keeps having more success."

If Madubuike records a sack against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday night (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC), he will extend his streak to 11 games with at least a half-sack. That would tie the league's single-season mark that is shared by Chris Jones (2018) and Trey Hendrickson (2021), according to ESPN Stats & Information.

"It's just a lot of hard work," Madubuike said. "Honestly, I told myself, 'I need to step up and be the best defensive tackle in the league.' There's a lot of guys in the league that are really great, but I believe in myself."

Madubuike, 26, is the headliner of the NFL's best pass rush. He has totaled 11 sacks, which leads all NFL interior defensive linemen, in what has been a timely breakout season.

A third-round pick in 2020, Madubuike steadily improved every season, but he managed 8.5 sacks in his first three seasons. He surpassed his previous career total by his 11th game of this season.

"When you hear 'dawg' -- we throw that around again a lot, [that] cliché -- 'Beeks' is really the kind of dude that is absolutely trying to knock your head off every play," Ravens outside linebacker coach Chuck Smith said. "There is no other way to put it."

Madubuike became the first Ravens player to reach double-digit sacks in a season since Terrell Suggs in 2017. That ended the third-longest drought for any team without a 10-sack player.

It's even longer since Baltimore had such a dominant pass rush presence in the middle. Madubuike's sacks are the most by a Ravens interior lineman since 2006, when Trevor Pryce had 13.

"It's not surprising," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "You saw it all through the years, but you saw it in training camp -- we all did. He works hard every day. He's humble, he's determined, he's confident, and he wants to be the best player he can be. He plays for his team. There's nothing about him that isn't an A-plus, and to see him have that kind of success, that's awesome."

Justin Madubuike needs at least a half sack Sunday night against the Jaguars to tie the NFL record with 11 straight games with at least a half sack. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Madubuike's best year has also come at a pivotal time in his career. He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, and Pro Football Focus projects him to receive a contract that averages $23 million per season, which would rank as the fourth-highest for a defensive tackle.

If the Ravens are unable to reach a long-term deal with Madubuike, the team can use the franchise tag on him to keep him for the 2024 season.

"It's on my mind, but I don't worry about it," Madubuike said about being in his contract year. "I just think about just putting my feet in front of the other and just keep on rolling in terms of just what's in front of me -- what's next play, what's next game. I don't have to make it the forefront of my mind. I feel it'll be a distraction in preparation for every game."

Madubuike is focused on improving as a pass-rusher in every way. He still keeps in contact with former teammates Calais Campbell and Justin Houston and picks their minds about getting to the quarterback. Madubuike is constantly asking questions in meetings and makes sure to take detailed notes.

His hard work has led to sacks with a variety of moves. He's brought down quarterbacks with spin, cross-chop and chop-drive moves.

"I think the biggest thing with Justin is he's tenacious," said Anthony Weaver, the Ravens defensive line coach and assistant head coach. "He attacks every day exactly the same. You have some guys that, they have their good days, and they have their bad days. I don't know that he's ever had a bad day. He just shows up to work with the same mentality every single day, and that's why you've seen the production you have [with him]."

ESPN Rams reporter Sarah Barshop contributed to this report.