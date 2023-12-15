Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis, whose interception last week of Desmond Ridder played a key role in the victory over the Atlanta Falcons, will be out this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers due to a groin injury, coach Todd Bowles said Friday. Defensive lineman Will Gholston will also miss the game due to knee and ankle injuries.

"Everybody else will be [a] game-time [decision]," Bowles said.

Defensive tackle Vita Vea, who missed last week's game with a toe injury, didn't practice this week but he'll be questionable, Bowles said.

Second-year cornerback Zyon McCollum, who has started 13 games this season due to injuries to Davis and cornerback Jamel Dean, will get the nod in Davis' spot.

Inside linebacker Devin White will be a "game-time decision," Bowles said, as will long snapper Zach Triner, who has been dealing with an elbow injury.

White missed the last two games due to a foot injury but returned to practice this week and was a full participant Thursday. K.J. Britt got the start last week in White's place, while SirVocea Dennis recovered from a bout with the flu.

Dean was a full participant Thursday after missing the last three weeks with a foot/ankle injury.

At 6-7, the Bucs are currently tied for first place in the NFC South with the Falcons and New Orleans Saints. A win over the Packers Sunday would count toward their "common opponents" tiebreaker in the division, and it could also propel them forward in the Wild Card race. The Packers, also 6-7, are currently in third place in the NFC North, but are still in the playoff hunt, thanks to an NFC that features six 6-7 teams.