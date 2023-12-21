Damien Woody, Dan Orlovsky and Mike Tannenbaum discuss recent on-field effort issues with the Steelers. (2:00)

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward has cleared the concussion protocol after being evaluated by an independent neurologist, the team announced Thursday.

Heyward, who is expected to play in Saturday's pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals, entered the protocol after the loss to the Indianapolis Colts this past Saturday. He played 77% of Pittsburgh's defensive snaps in that game.

Heyward was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, and he practiced fully Wednesday.

Heyward, a defensive captain, was a key part of the Steelers' effort in slowing the Bengals in their Week 12 win, recording four tackles and a sack.

Pittsburgh (7-7) can boost its postseason hopes with a victory over division rival Cincinnati (8-6), which enters the weekend sixth in the AFC playoff standings.