BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. had arthroscopic knee surgery Thursday and will miss Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

The team said that Walker will be "week-to-week."

Walker injured the knee last week and did not play in Cleveland's 20-17 victory Sunday over the Chicago Bears.

The defensive captain suffered a season-ending quadriceps tear in Week 3 last year.

Walker is tied for fifth on the team with 44 tackles this season.