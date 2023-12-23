Mike Tannenbaum and Damien Woody debate whether the Bears should keep Justin Fields or move on. (2:09)

The Chicago Bears are signing veteran kicker Cairo Santos to a four-year, $16 million extension that includes $9.5 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Santos, 32, has served as the Bears' kicker since the 2020 season. He has made 104 of 114 field goal attempts in that span, including 27 of 29 this season. His 30 field goals made in 2020 were a franchise record.

The new contract ties Santos to Chicago through the 2027 season. Santos was previously in the final year of the extension he signed after he set the Bears' single-season record by making 93.8% of his field goals in 2020.

Santos surpassed long-time Bears kicker Robbie Gould as the most accurate kicker in franchise history and has made 91.2% of his field goals since rejoining the Bears in 2020 (Santos' first stint in Chicago came during the 2017 season where he appeared in two games).

He was named the NFC's special teams player of the month in November when he went 12-for-14 on field goals and 5-for-5 on extra points. He also led the NFL in field goals made, field goals attempted and in points (41).

Santos has also kicked for the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans over a 10-year career.

Santos' extension isn't the only item on general manager Ryan Poles' to-do list as the Bears near the start of the offseason. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who reiterated this week his desire to stay in Chicago following the 2023 season, is a pending free agent. The Bears and Johnson could not come to an agreement on an extension earlier this season, nor was the cornerback moved at the deadline after requesting a trade in October. Johnson is currently tied for the team lead with four interceptions.

ESPN's Courtney Cronin contributed to this report.