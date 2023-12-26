Aaron Rodgers sits with Pat McAfee and breaks down Joe Flacco's impact with the Browns, while also giving props to Amari Cooper. (1:37)

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco has no hard feelings against the New York Jets, who didn't re-sign him after last season and also didn't bring him back after Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in this season's opener.

Flacco and the Browns host the Jets on Thursday night with a chance to clinch the team's first postseason appearance since 2020.

"I enjoyed my time while I was there, and it is what it is," said Flacco, who spent parts of three seasons with the Jets. "I'm happy to be where I am, that's for sure."

Flacco has started the last four games for the Browns, winning three. Cleveland (10-5) is all alone at the 5 seed in the playoff picture with a better than 99% chance to make the postseason, according to ESPN's Football Power Index.

Over the last four weeks, Flacco has thrown for more yards (1,307) than any other NFL quarterback. He's also tossed 10 touchdown passes, tied with the Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford and San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy for the most during that span.

Flacco went unsigned this season until Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. Flacco worked out for the Browns on Nov. 17 and was signed to their practice squad three days later.

Browns Formula: 10-4 The Browns have gotten to 10 wins despite using four different starting quarterbacks this season and are just the seventh NFL team since 1950 to have reached double-digit wins with that many QBs. The 1988 Browns went 10-6 under Marty Schottenheimer while starting Bernie Kosar, Mike Pagel, Don Strock, and Gary Danielson. Team* QBs Final W-L 1984 Bears 5 10-6 2023 Browns 4 ? 2003 Broncos 4 10-6 1991 Eagles 4 10-6 1988 Browns 4 10-6 1987 Bears 4 11-4 1986 Bears 4 14-2 * Since 1950 >> Source: Elias Sports Bureau

Last season, Flacco started four games for the Jets, including a 31-30 win in Week 2 in Cleveland. In that game, Flacco threw four touchdown passes, including two in the final two minutes to pull off a shocking comeback, which he called the "craziest finish" of his career.

But he wouldn't throw another touchdown until joining the Browns this season, as New York turned to Zach Wilson, the 2021 No. 2 draft pick, at quarterback.

"There's 32 teams in the NFL. They're just another one," Flacco said. "I got a lot of guys over there I really respect and had an awesome few years in that locker room. So a lot of respect for those guys."

Thrown Into The Fray Joe Flacco has 1,307 passing yards in his first four games with the Browns, which ranks fourth in NFL history over that span. QB Yards* Team Kirk Cousins 1,387 Vikings Cam Newton 1,386 Panthers Drew Bledsoe 1,345 Bills Joe Flacco 1,307 Browns * First four games with team

Flacco will have a new backup quarterback the rest of the way, as the Browns placed rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (hip) on injured reserve Tuesday. That means PJ Walker, who started two games earlier this season, will again be Cleveland's No. 2 quarterback.