Isaiah Likely makes an impressive one-handed catch and fights to the end zone for a 35-yard TD. (0:17)

BALTIMORE -- In a game and performance reminiscent of 2019, Lamar Jackson looked like the unquestioned NFL MVP as the Ravens clinched the AFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

With Jackson recording a perfect passer rating (158.3) and throwing five touchdown passes, the Ravens routed the Miami Dolphins 56-19 on Sunday to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage through the AFC playoffs.

It's just the second time that the Ravens have earned the AFC's No. 1 seed in the franchise's 28-year existence.

Entering Sunday as the betting favorite for NFL MVP, Jackson produced his third career game with a perfect passer rating, which is tied for the second most in NFL history. He trails only Ben Roethlisberger, who has done it four times.

Jackson finished 18-of-21 for 321 yards. With fans chanting "MVP" with every score, he threw touchdown passes of 20 yards to Justice Hill, 75 yards to Zay Flowers, 35 and 7 yards to Isaiah Likely and 4 yards to Patrick Ricard.

Ratings Gold Lamar Jackson achieved a perfect 153.8 passer rating in a game (minimum 10 attempts) for the third time in his career, tying for second all-time. 158.3 passer rating No. Ben Roethlisberger 4 Lamar Jackson 3 Tom Brady 3 Peyton Manning 3 Kurt Warner 3 >>Minimum 10 attempts

It was Jackson's first five-touchdown game since his 2019 NFL MVP season.

Staying at home for the playoffs is a rarity for the Ravens. Despite the Ravens' success in the postseason -- two Super Bowls and four AFC Championship Game appearances -- Baltimore has played at home only seven times in 28 playoff games.

The Ravens are hoping they can take advantage of the No. 1 seed more than they did in 2019. Baltimore was upset by the Tennessee Titans 28-12 in the AFC divisional round.