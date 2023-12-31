Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard left Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens with a foot injury and will not return.

Howard suffered the injury in the first quarter during Baltimore's first offensive drive. He was taken to the locker room on a cart and ruled out after further examination.

The 2022 Pro Bowler has played in 13 of the team's 17 games this season, recording 45 tackles, 12 passes defended and an interception. His absence will likely force a combination of Eli Apple and Kader Kohou into his vacated role opposite Jalen Ramsey.

Howard's injury comes at a critical point for the Dolphins, who started the game with their full starting secondary for the first time since Week 12. A win over Baltimore would secure the Dolphins' first AFC East title since 2008.