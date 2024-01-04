Open Extended Reactions

BIJAN ROBINSON HAD been with the Atlanta Falcons for a couple of months when he looked over at Tyler Allgeier, who walked into the locker room immersed in his phone. Robinson recognized what his teammate was watching almost immediately.

So Robinson asked Allgeier a question, hoping the answer would confirm what he was seeing.

You watch anime too?

Allgeier lit up. Watch anime? Allgeier loves it so much he took an offseason trip to Japan where one of the highlights was spending time in Akihabara, Tokyo's famed anime district. It's one of Allgeier's primary off-field hobbies.

The show was "One Piece" and the art form became something bonding the two young running backs beyond their NFL jobs. They immediately started figuring out which shows each other watched and realized what Allgeier had seen, Robinson had not and what Robinson had seen, Allgeier had not. Recommendations consistently flowed -- and still do at times -- through Instagram direct message.

Allgeier recently suggested Robinson watch a show similar to "Dragonball Z."

"It's just, when you know a guy that loves anime, it's just cool," Allgeier said. "It's something we can talk about and just bond over. Just bringing that chemistry over."

Any NFL locker room will consist of conversations outside of football. In Atlanta, more and more, side conversations pop up about anime.

Multiple Falcons players estimated there's between 15 and 20 guys who are into anime and manga across ages and positions. Not every Atlanta player is into the art form -- some laughed with a quick "no" when asked if they watched it -- but it's created a new way to connect for those who enjoy it.

"You don't necessarily hang out with the whole team outside of the building," edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie said. "So sometimes, you can find something to connect with and have that conversation.

"It can help bond one another."

ALLGEIER WAS TALKING about anime and his Japan trip in the locker room in September when one of his teammates began eavesdropping. Milo Eifler had been with Atlanta for a couple of days on the practice squad and barely knew any of his new teammates.

But he heard the anime conversation Allgeier was having and started to join in, unintentional icebreaker accomplished. When linebacker Kaden Elliss signed with Atlanta in March, he ended up with a locker next to Ebiketie. Early on, Elliss, a Pokemon fanatic, saw Ebiketie's Naruto cell phone case and it became an instant connection.

"It's just the younger generation," receiver Mack Hollins said. "When I first got into the league, it was just me in the locker room. At least openly. But it's become a cooler thing or an OK thing to say you watch as people have learned more about it.

"As it gets younger and younger in the league, more people already watch it."

Hollins appreciates "One Piece," still airing in its 20th season with over 1,000 episodes. "One Piece" is a common denominator among many Falcons anime devotees, in part because of its American television presence and its richness in storytelling, character development and artistry. Hollins compared it to "Friends," or "Seinfeld," in terms of classic television.

"One Piece" added a connection layer for Allgeier and Hollins, who believes the show is "the greatest show that was ever created. Greatest story ever told." Both Hollins and rookie cornerback Clark Phillips III -- whose locker is a handful of spots away from Hollins -- watch anime almost exclusively now instead of other television.

Robinson and Allgeier bonded over "Baki," Robinson's favorite show. Several Falcons mentioned the fighting style of the show and the messages it gives of perseverance as part of the draw. Phillips, another Baki disciple, thinks of himself as the title character -- one of the youngest, but also one of the strongest, consistently proving himself.

"It's just a lot of different characters that come from a lot of different backgrounds," Robinson said. "It can be funny. It can be serious. And they are all fighters, but it's insane fighting. It's like Mortal Kombat.

"Yeah, it's like super crazy."

Atlanta's locker room isn't the only one in the NFL which has anime fans. Hollins said there was a community of anime watchers when he was in Miami. New Orleans running back Jamaal Williams even made a reference to Naruto during the player introductions on the "Sunday Night Football" regular-season finale last year when he was with the Detroit Lions, pronouncing himself as "Swagg Kazekage, Leader of the Hidden Village of the Den." The Los Angeles Chargers have done a schedule release -- which went viral on social media -- in anime style.

"I like to talk to the guys that have been watching it for a long time," Phillips III said. "Like Zach [Harrison]'s been watching for a while, too, so he can relate to some of those things.

"I think there's real-life anime lessons, real lessons within those shows. It's such a broad stream of things you can watch, that you can get into."

DURING THE FIRST meeting of May's Falcons rookie minicamp, players were asked to give a "fun fact" about themselves.

Zach Harrison was stuck. Under pressure and unsure what to say, the defensive lineman racked his brain and blurted out "I like to watch anime." Heads turned, not in confusion but appreciation. Phillips pointed in approval. Robinson found another anime fan. Center Jovaughn Gwyn was ready to have a conversation, too.

"That tipped it over," Gwyn said. "Because then a lot of other people were saying they liked it."

During offseason workouts and in training camp, when rookies were in a separate locker room, anime was a constant conversation. What's your favorite character? Your favorite show? As it kept happening, the group of players from different backgrounds, schools and areas of the country found their non-football commonality.

It could cause fun, argumentative debates -- Harrison believes Sasuke is the best character in Naruto, which he knows might be an anime hot take -- and also ways to find new anime to watch. Harrison said he and Allgeier -- whose lockers are a handful away from one another -- have started having anime discussions every Thursday.

For some, this is an extension of conversations they've had their whole lives. Harrison started watching in middle school. Phillips became an anime fan after first making fun of one of his Pop Warner friends who liked it. Then he sat down and watched "Afro Samurai." Phillips liked it so much his childhood friend takes credit for changing his mind. Allgeier was sold by the character development.

Offense? Defense? Anime holds no restrictions other than the time and interest you have to watch it.

"Hands down," Allgeier said. "Depending what we all watched, it just brings out, 'He watched it.' It's just, like, if you know an anime lover, it brings another connection."

Anime has become enough of an influence with Allgeier and Robinson they've begun considering using it as their own language. They'll make references in practice and casual conversations only fans of anime will know. Sometimes, it's so small and obscure it would go unnoticed by almost everyone else.

It's become another form of communication.

"On the sideline, in practice, all the time," Robinson said. "I think we'll start using some stuff, some codes between me and him anime-based. It's going to be cool."

Robinson and Allgeier had planned earlier in the season to perhaps do a combined celebration incorporating anime, but it never transpired as a duo. Allgeier, however, did an anime-related celebration earlier this season.

After a first down against the Saints in November, he incorporated Jujutsu Kaisen for a quick moment of fun before moving on to the next play.

Allgeier and Robinson estimated they have had at least one anime conversation per week, although in recent weeks, anime conversation has been a little less frequent between them. The genre, though, has percolated through more than just the two backs to the rest of the team. There's no official Falcons Anime Club, although Robinson joked they should make one.

"A lot of guys aren't as vocal about watching anime in general because, especially in our profession, it's not one of those things that you brag about, unless you've been watching for a while like me," Phillips said. "But, nah, when I found out it was like a whole little community of guys, it was definitely refreshing.

"Kind of, 'OK, I can talk to everybody about this. Not just one or two guys, you know.'"