CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- "By any means necessary" -- a phrase used in recent weeks by Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles and quarterback Baker Mayfield -- proved to be a viable strategy in defeating the Carolina Panthers 9-0 on Sunday to earn their third consecutive NFC South title.

It was also the second for Bowles and the first in the Buccaneers' post-Tom Brady era. They finished with a 9-8 record.

Mayfield fought through a rib injury that disrupted the synchronicity of the offense, but he led three field goal drives with Chase McLaughlin -- signed this offseason in the post-Brady purge -- hitting 36-, 57- and 39-yard kicks. The defense, led by safety Antoine Winfield Jr., allowed the Panthers to venture into Buccaneers territory only three times.

A would-be touchdown by Panthers wide receiver DJ Chark was wiped out with a forced fumble by Winfield that was recovered by cornerback Jamel Dean. At the end of the third quarter, Panthers kicker Matthew Wright missed a 52-yard field goal attempt that went wide left.

Winfield made a touchdown-saving tackle on a Bryce Young 20-yard scramble in the fourth quarter. Then there was an illegal formation by the Panthers offense that took a 28-yard touchdown off the board from Raheem Blackshear. Buccaneers outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka forced a fumble that was recovered by defensive lineman Greg Gaines on the next play.

The Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints finished tied at 9-8, but Tampa Bay held the higher win percentage in common games, which served as the tiebreaker. Had the Bucs lost, the Saints, who defeated the Bucs 23-13 in Week 17, would have won the division with a 48-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.