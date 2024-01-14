Packers start hot behind Aaron Jones' pair of touchdowns

Open Extended Reactions

DALLAS -- A heavy dose of Aaron Jones, who capped the opening drive with a 3-yard touchdown run, gave the Green Bay Packers the first score in Sunday's NFC wild-card game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jones, who had three straight 100-yard rushing games to end the regular season, carried seven times for 25 yards on the drive. It was Jones' seventh career touchdown in four games against the Cowboys.

It also tied Edgar Bennett for the most playoff rushing touchdowns in Packers history with five. Bennett's five came in 10 career playoff games. This was Jones' sixth playoff game.

The Packers held the ball for seven minutes and 52 seconds, which was the longest opening drive in a playoff game since the New England Patriots (8:05) in the 2018 AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The Cowboys allowed points on the first possession 10 times in the regular season.

Jones wasn't done. Thanks to an interception by Jaire Alexander, who went without one in limited action this season, the Packers had a short field and Jones scored again -- this time from 1 yard to give the Packers a 14-0 lead 45 seconds into the second quarter.