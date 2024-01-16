Open Extended Reactions

The Atlanta Falcons have officially expressed interest in the coach who handed the franchise the most painful loss in team history.

The Falcons announced Monday they have interviewed former New England coach Bill Belichick for their head-coaching vacancy, the first known interview done by Belichick since he and the Patriots mutually parted ways last week.

Belichick, 71, has been a head coach for 29 seasons -- 24 in New England and five in Cleveland, compiling a 302-165 overall record, including six Super Bowl titles with the Patriots. One of those Super Bowl victories came against the Falcons, after New England came back from a 28-3 deficit in Super Bowl LI to win 34-28 in overtime.

It was a moment that was mentioned in a wide-ranging news conference with Falcons owner Arthur Blank and CEO Rich McKay last Monday, after the team fired Arthur Smith following three seasons as Atlanta's coach.

Blank and McKay, who are leading the search to replace Smith, also were asked whether they would consider or value prior head-coaching experience in making their next hire, and neither McKay nor Blank ruled it out.

"Where you look should be incredibly broad and should include head-coaching experience. There is something to head-coaching experience," McKay said. "But it has to be the right head-coaching experience. That is not so easy to find, because it's not been easy for me to find over the years.

"But I think, if you find one, should you consider it? Absolutely. Why wouldn't you?"

Belichick's name was mentioned during Atlanta's news conference by Blank, as was Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin, Los Angeles' Sean McVay and San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan -- not as potential candidates for the job (Belichick was still employed by New England at the time) but as examples of continuity, having a long-term vision and seeing that vision through.

Few, if any, in the NFL had done it like Belichick in New England.

When Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced Belichick would no longer be coaching the team, Kraft seemed to indicate Belichick would want to continue coaching. Monday's announcement was the first clear indication that is the case.

"It'll be difficult to see him in a cutoff hoodie on the sideline," Kraft said last week. "But I'll always wish him continued success, except when it's against the beloved Patriots."

Belichick is third all time in regular-season wins (302), behind George Halas (318) and Don Shula (328). Belichick also is the NFL's playoff wins leader with 31, eight ahead of Andy Reid. Combined, Belichick has 333 wins, 14 behind Shula's 347.

Since Blank took over as Falcons owner, he has never hired a coach with prior NFL head-coaching experience. Blank and McKay are leading the search, with input from general manager Terry Fontenot.

Belichick is the sixth candidate the club has announced as interviewing for the job, along with Baltimore assistant head coach Anthony Weaver, Baltimore defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, San Francisco defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Carolina defensive coordinator and Cincinnati offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.