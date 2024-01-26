Calvin Johnson answers whether this is the best Lions team of the Super Bowl era, and he has some advice for the squad ahead of the NFC Championship. (2:09)

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers will face off in the NFC Championship Game, and the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens will battle in the AFC Championship Game. The winners of these games will move on in the NFL playoffs to compete in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

Although the teams are not yet set, it's never too early to start thinking about the final game of the 2023 NFL season.

Whether this will be your first time watching the Super Bowl or 58th, there's a lot of history to the NFL's premier event and a lot to know about the game in 2024. How much are tickets to the game? Who has the most rings? Here's everything you need to know about the Super Bowl and its history.

ESPN Stats & Information research contributed to this article.

When and where is Super Bowl LVIII?

This Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The AFC is the home team (Ravens or Chiefs) in Super Bowl LVIII, while the NFC will have the road team (49ers or Lions).

How can you watch Super Bowl LVIII?

The game will air on CBS at 6:30 p.m. ET.

How much are tickets to Super Bowl LVIII?

Tickets for the event currently start at $6,646 each. Are you curious to know how much the most expensive ticket is? A whopping $60,613 each is the highest asking price for front-row seats.

Who is performing at Super Bowl LVIII?

Reba McEntire will perform the national anthem, and Andra Day will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing" ahead of the game. Post Malone will perform "America the Beautiful," and Usher will perform the halftime show.

How many Super Bowl appearances do each of the teams in the divisional round have?

The Ravens have appeared in two Super Bowls (won in the 2000-01 and 2012-13 seasons). The Chiefs have appeared in five Super Bowls with a 3-2 record. The Lions are one of four teams that have not played in a Super Bowl (Browns, Jaguars and Texans are the others). The 49ers have played in seven Super Bowls with a 5-2 record.

How many Super Bowls has Patrick Mahomes won?

Mahomes has won two Super Bowls. He is seeking his fourth Super Bowl appearance; he would be the eighth quarterback to start in four or more Super Bowls (and would rank tied for third most behind Tom Brady, with 10, and John Elway, with 5). He is one of four starting quarterbacks to have two MVP awards and two Super Bowl wins (Brady, Joe Montana and Peyton Manning).

How many Super Bowl appearances does Chiefs coach Andy Reid have?

Reid has made four Super Bowl appearances. He is seeking his fifth, which would tie Tom Landry for the third most by a head coach, trailing Bill Belichick (9) and Don Shula (6).

How many starting quarterbacks have reached the Super Bowl with multiple franchises?

Lions' Jared Goff is looking to become the fifth different quarterback to start a Super Bowl with multiple franchises. Brady, Manning, Kurt Warner and Craig Morton are the only quarterbacks to start a Super Bowl with multiple teams.

Would 49ers' Brock Purdy be the first quarterback to start in the Super Bowl in his second season?

Purdy is looking to become the eighth quarterback to start in the Super Bowl in his first or second NFL season -- he would join Dan Marino (1984), Warner (1999), Brady (2001), Ben Roethlisberger (2005), Colin Kaepernick (2012), Russell Wilson (2013) and Joe Burrow (2021). The previous seven went 4-3 in their Super Bowl debuts.

Has a player ever won MVP and played in the Super Bowl in the same season?

MVP favorite Lamar Jackson is seeking to become the eighth quarterback with MVP and a Super Bowl start within the first six seasons (Mahomes, Cam Newton, Brett Favre, Warner, John Elway, Marino and Boomer Esiason).

Which teams have won the last ten Super Bowls?

2022: Kansas City Chiefs

2021: Los Angeles Rams

2020: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2019: Kansas City Chiefs

2018: New England Patriots

2017: Philadelphia Eagles

2016: New England Patriots

2015: Denver Broncos

2014: New England Patriots

2013: Seattle Seahawks

Which quarterbacks have the most Super Bowl wins?

Tom Brady: 7

Joe Montana: 4

Terry Bradshaw: 4

Troy Aikman: 3

Which head coaches have the most Super Bowl wins?

Bill Belichick: 6

Chuck Noll: 4

Bill Walsh: 3

Joe Gibbs: 3

Which teams have won the most Super Bowls?

Pittsburgh Steelers: 6

New England Patriots: 6

Dallas Cowboys: 5

San Francisco 49ers: 5

What is the highest score in Super Bowl history?

Most total points: Super Bowl XXIX with 75 (49ers 49, Chargers 26)

Most points by one team: Super Bowl XXIV with 55 (49ers 55, Broncos 10)

What is the longest punt return in Super Bowl history?

65 yards (Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney in Super Bowl LVII)