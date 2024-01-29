Bengals' biggest decisions include Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon

Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- One day after the Cincinnati Bengals' season officially ended, scenes inside their locker room offered reminders about the team's upcoming reality.

Players traded jerseys with personalized messages, a tradition generally observed after games between players from opposing teams who are friends. Others bagged or boxed up their belongings and said their goodbyes before leaving town. And some offered words about an uncertain future.

One of them was defensive tackle DJ Reader, a cornerstone of Cincinnati's rebuild. A right quad injury in Week 15 ended Reader's fourth season with the Bengals and the final one under his current contract. Standing on crutches, Reader pondered the end of this current iteration of the Bengals and what free agency might look like for him.

And he had no idea.

"It's kind of interesting," Reader said Jan. 8. "I'm in the middle of [the COVID-19 pandemic] last time. This time, I'll be in the middle of this [injury situation]. You never know. I don't know how it'll be."

When free agency begins March 11, Reader will be one of a few key Bengals who could sign with a new club. According to OverTheCap.com, the Bengals will have a little less than $60 million in cap space.

And Cincinnati will have some important decisions to make ahead of a pivotal 2024 season.

DJ Reader

Position: Defensive tackle

Age: 29

2023 stats: 14 games, 20 tackles, one sack

Outlook: Don't be fooled by the numbers. Reader was the first player the Bengals signed in 2020 free agency, a couple of months before drafting quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick. Reader signed a four-year deal worth $53 million in what was then the most the Bengals had ever given to an external free agent.

Quad injuries ended his 2020 and 2023 seasons. But when he was healthy, he was a massive piece of Cincinnati's success.

"He's just such a leader, such a consistent force on the defensive line," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said after Reader's season-ending injury.

Reader carried a $15.6 million cap charge in 2023, according to Roster Management System. It's unclear what kind of market he will have coming off the injury. With Cincinnati incurring steep costs to maintain its offensive core, the Bengals will have to decide whether they can afford to have Reader back.

Position: Wide receiver

Age: 25

2023 stats: 12 games, 42 catches, 656 receiving yards, five receiving touchdowns

Outlook: Multiple factors led to Higgins' least productive year with the Bengals. He battled a couple of serious injuries -- a fractured rib in a Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans and a hamstring injury he suffered in a practice later in the season.

He also had to contend with not getting a long-term deal done before the start of the season.