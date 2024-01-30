Open Extended Reactions

EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson had surgery on Monday to repair the torn ACL in his right knee, an injury he suffered Dec. 24 against the Detroit Lions, the Vikings confirmed.

Hockenson also tore the MCL in the same knee and decided, along with the Vikings, to delay the ACL surgery until the MCL had healed.

Monday's procedure was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache from the Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles. With training camp roughly six months away, the Vikings have not yet provided a timetable for Hockenson's return to the field.

The injury occurred in the third quarter of the Vikings' 30-24 loss to the Lions at Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium. After leaping to grab a 24-yard pass, Hockenson absorbed a hit to the knee from Lions safety Kerby Joseph. (Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee suffered a similar injury, on a nearly identical hit from Joseph, in a wild-card playoff loss to the Lions.)

After Hockenson's injury, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said: "It was a very, very unfortunate play. We've done a nice job [in the NFL] of helping take out some of those head and neck area hits to the defenseless players, [but] some of those low hits can be incredibly catastrophic for guys. It was awful to see that happen."

Hockenson was having a career year in his first full season with the Vikings. At the time of his injury, he ranked second in the NFL in catches by tight ends (95) and third in receiving yards (960). He signed a four-year contract extension in August 2023 worth at least $66 million and up to $68.5 million.