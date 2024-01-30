Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- New Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales is hiring a familiar face as his offensive coordinator, but that person won't be calling the plays.

Brad Idzik, who followed Canales from the Seattle Seahawks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to coach wide receivers last season, will again follow Canales to the Panthers, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Canales, however, will call plays for the Panthers as he did as the offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay last season, sources told ESPN. Idzik, 32, has never been a playcaller.

Prior to last season, Idzik spent four seasons with Canales in Seattle as the assistant wide receivers coach.

Canales, who officially will be introduced as Carolina's head coach at a news conference Thursday, had a successful 2023 season as a first-time NFL playcaller. He helped Baker Mayfield to career highs in passing yards (4,044), touchdowns (28) and completion percentage (64.3).

He was given a six-year contract to help turn around the career of Bryce Young, who had a historically bad rookie season in 2023 after being selected with the top pick of the draft.

Young, who was 2-14 as the starter, had only 11 touchdown passes -- tied for the fewest in NFL history for a quarterback with at least 500 attempts. His Total QBR (33.3) ranked 29th out of 30 qualified quarterbacks.

Canales helped Mayfield go from last in the NFL in Total QBR (26.2) in 2022 with Carolina and the Los Angeles Rams to 18th this past season (54.4).

Idzik's specialty has been developing receivers. The Seahawks' Tyler Lockett had more than 1,000 yards receiving in each of his four seasons with Idzik. From 2019 to 2022, Idzik's receivers had the second-most receiving touchdowns (92) in the league, the third-most air yards per target (11.6) and the seventh-highest receiving percentage (65.7).

Idzik has Carolina ties, as he played wide receiver for four years at Wake Forest (2011-14).

Canales and Idzik inherit a Carolina offense that finished last in the NFL in yards per game (265.3) and tied for last in scoring (13.9 points per game).

The Panthers still are waiting to see whether Ejiro Evero, still under contract as their defensive coordinator, gets the head-coaching position in Seattle. If he doesn't, Evero will get strong consideration to remain as Carolina's defensive coordinator, sources told ESPN.