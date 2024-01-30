During warmups, Travis Kelce throws Justin Tucker's gear to the side to make way for Patrick Mahomes, then both teams get physical near the sideline. (0:16)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was trying to "get under our skin'' by interfering with his routine before Sunday's AFC Championship Game in Baltimore.

"I've had seven years of doing that same warmup routine and there's only been like three occasions where there's been a kicker that wasn't ... moving out of the way,'' Mahomes said Tuesday on 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City.

"It was in Baltimore all three times.''

Tucker stretched and had equipment and footballs in an area where Mahomes was getting loose before the game. Video shows Mahomes throwing Tucker's kicking tee and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce kicking Tucker's footballs and throwing his helmet away from where Mahomes was warming up.

"He does that to get under our skin.'' Mahomes said of Tucker. "I asked him to move his stuff and he got up and moved it I think two inches but didn't move it out of the way. I was going to let it slide but Travis moved it for me and after that I wasn't going to let him put it back down.

"I have a lot of respect for him as a player and as a kicker. He's one of the best kickers of all time, probably the best kicker of all time. At the same time, you've got to have respect for each team. We all share the field and we try to do that in a respectful way.''

Tucker said a day after the Chiefs' 17-10 victory, "I just thought it was all some gamesmanship, all in good fun. But it seemed to be taken a little more seriously.''