NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- New Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan had many challenges waiting for him ahead of his arrival in Nashville. How well Callahan helps second-year quarterback Will Levis develop is among the biggest of priorities.

The development of Levis, whose four touchdown passes against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 last season made him just the third rookie to do so in his debut, will come on the heels of a season in which he had 1,808 passing yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions in nine games.

"I can't wait to get to work with him," Callahan said during his introductory news conference. "He's got a lot of really special physical talents that I'm excited to go see if we can make better."

Callahan has worked with four quarterbacks over his 13-year career that includes roles as an offensive assistant, quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, with each having 4,000-yard passing seasons.

Veterans such as Peyton Manning, Matthew Stafford and Derek Carr helped prepare Callahan for the opportunity to join forces with 2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals after Callahan arrived there in 2019. In Burrow's second season, he led the Bengals to the Super Bowl after finishing with a 4-11-1 record the previous year. Coincidentally, it was Callahan and the Bengals who took down the Titans, who were the No. 1 seed in the AFC, that season in the divisional round of the playoffs.

"We knew his background and his extensive experience," Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said of Callahan. "We saw the list of quarterbacks he's worked with and elite offenses he's been a part of."

Now Callahan is charged with getting Tennessee back to a playoff-caliber team that the organization had recently grown accustomed to before a 13-21 record over the last two seasons has kept them out of the postseason. Callahan firmly believes that change starts with the passing game in today's NFL.

"The teams that win the most games are generally the teams that pass the ball the best," Callahan told reporters at a luncheon before the Bengals' training camp last season. "Usually because they have really good quarterbacks and usually because they have guys that can make plays on the football outside."

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis had 1,808 passing yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions in nine games in his rookie season. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Callahan went on to explain how the Bengals used high draft picks on wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase (No. 5 overall in 2021) and Tee Higgins (33rd in 2020) to give Burrow the playmakers he needed to power the offense. Though they could benefit by surrounding their young quarterback with talent like the Bengals, they also know they need to focus on the offensive line to provide protection for Levis to facilitate the offense.

The Titans could choose to address either position in free agency with $65.52 million in cap space, according to Roster Management System, but they have some work ahead of them with 22 free agents, which is tied for the sixth most according to ESPN Stats & Information.

They will also have an opportunity in the draft with the No. 7 overall pick to add talent to their roster.

Callahan and Bengals coach Zac Taylor had to find ways to circumvent a subpar offensive lines in Cincinnati. The Bengals gave up 245 sacks (sixth most) in his five-year tenure. In Burrow's rookie year alone, he was sacked 32 times in 10 games, and the Bengals' 48 sacks in 16 games was tied for fifth most that season. He took a hit in the pocket that ended his season.

Levis was sacked 28 times, and the Titans gave up 64 sacks total, one behind the second most. He was sacked early in their Week 17 matchup against the Houston Texans that knocked him out of the game and caused him to miss the season finale.

While in Cincinnati, Callahan played a critical role in constructing the offense and developing the weekly game plan, even though he didn't call plays like he will for the Titans. Reports came out last week that the Titans had agreed to a deal with Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator Nick Holz to be their offensive coordinator.

Holz doesn't bring much experience working with quarterbacks in the NFL, but he was an assistant quarterbacks coach at Stanford from 2008 to 2011 -- including three seasons working with former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, who was the No. 1 pick in 2012.

The Titans will also add Callahan's father, Bill Callahan, to the staff as an offensive line coach and veteran wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert. Bill Callahan is one of the most well-respected offensive line coaches in the NFL.

On the defensive side of the ball, Tennessee hired Baltimore Ravens defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson to be their defensive coordinator, and they added former Atlanta Falcons defensive coaches Steven Jackson (defensive backs) and Frank Bush (linebackers) to their staff as well. Jackson and Bush played for the Oilers/Titans franchise, and Jackson was an assistant defensive backs coach for the Titans in 2016 and 2017.

The Titans decided not to retain quarterback coach/passing game coordinator Charles London. Given how much of a role London played in Levis' development, Callahan will have to find a way to continue the young quarterback's development.

"Brian was extremely helpful to me during my four years playing for the Broncos," Manning told TennesseeTitans.com. "The quarterback room is a small room, and you've got three quarterbacks and usually two coaches in there. So, Brian and I spent a lot of time in those quarterback meetings. I think it's a great hire for the Tennessee Titans."

If Callahan, who was invited by Manning to attend his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021, can have a similar impact on Levis, the Titans' passing game could be in good shape.