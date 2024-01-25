Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- New Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan said he intends to call the plays on offense this season.

Callahan is entering his 14th season of coaching in the NFL, including the past five seasons as the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive coordinator. But Callahan didn't call the plays in Cincinnati.

He'll follow the same path as Zac Taylor, who called the plays as the Bengals' coach.

"The way we've worked in Cincinnati, very collaborative," Callahan said during his introductory news conference Thursday. "I've been with Zac for five years working with him as a primary playcaller and me as the offensive coordinator. I feel really great about the process."

Taylor credited Callahan for playing a significant role in developing the game plan.

"He coordinates everything having to do with it," Taylor said. "On game day, he and I are in constant communication. That is calling plays. That is establishing an offense."

Callahan expressed a desire to foster an environment for the Titans that is similar to what he experienced in Cincinnati. He plans to have a staff in place that will help with putting together the game plan and making midgame adjustments.

The Titans haven't hired an offensive coordinator and have yet to submit requests to speak with any Bengals assistants. Two viable candidates include wide receivers coach Troy Walters and assistant QB coach Brad Kragthorpe.

Callahan said he has already sat down with quarterback Will Levis despite taking the job only a few days ago.

"He was working out today, so I got a chance to catch up with him," Callahan said. "I can't wait to get to work with him. He's got a lot of really special physical talents that I'm excited to go see if we can make better."

The experience that Callahan has working with quarterbacks Peyton Manning, Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow will be something he leans on as he turns his attention to Levis.