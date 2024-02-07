Damien Woody and Dan Graziano discuss how impressive this run has been for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. (1:16)

Only one game remains in the 2023 NFL season. The San Francisco 49ers will face off against the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII. Which team will take home the Lombardi Trophy? Which player will win Super Bowl MVP?

We asked ESPN's NFL analysts, writers, commentators, columnists and pundits to make predictions for the big game. More than 60 experts picked the winner of 49ers-Chiefs, the final score of the game and who they think will earn the Super Bowl MVP Award.

Here's a breakdown of how they picked, plus betting odds from ESPN BET. Check out all of our Super Bowl preview content for more news and analysis ahead of the big game.

The Chiefs have the advantage, 49-15

Of the 64 experts who weighed in, the Chiefs were favored by 49 of them (76.6%), while the 49ers claimed 15 votes (23.4%).

The most common predicted final scores were 27-24 (picked by eight of our experts) and 27-21 (picked by seven of our experts). The lowest combined total was 37 (20-17). The highest combined score was 64 (34-30). The largest margin of victory predicted was 20 points (34-14). And 52 of the experts said this game will be decided by a touchdown or less.

Betting notes: ESPN BET currently favors San Francisco by 1.5 points. The over/under is 47.5 points at ESPN BET. Of the experts in this pool, 52 have the game going over that total, while 12 like the under.

ESPN's Football Power Index: FPI likes the 49ers (59.4%) by an average of 3.1 points.

The Public's Picks Here are the five most bet correct scores at ESPN BET, as of noon ET on Tuesday, Feb. 6. Rank Winning score Losing score 1 Chiefs 31 49ers 21 2 Chiefs 27 49ers 14 3 Chiefs 27 49ers 24 4 Chiefs 21 49ers 17 5 Chiefs 27 49ers 23

Predicting a Chiefs win (49)

Alaina Getzenberg, Bills reporter: 27-24

Alden Gonzalez, writer: 31-27

Ben Baby, Bengals reporter: 34-14

Brooke Pryor, Steelers reporter: 27-24

Courtney Cronin, Bears reporter: 31-28

Dan Graziano, national NFL reporter: 20-17

Dan Orlovsky, NFL analyst: 24-21

David Newton, Panthers reporter: 32-27

David Purdum, sports betting reporter: 31-23

Elizabeth Merrill, writer: 31-28

Eric Karabell, NFL fantasy analyst: 34-17

Eric N. Moody, NFL fantasy analyst: 31-28

Eric Woodyard, Lions reporter: 23-20

Erin Dolan, sports betting analyst: 24-20

Field Yates, NFL analyst: 27-24

Jake Trotter, Browns reporter: 28-24

Jason Reid, Andscape senior NFL writer: 34-17

Jeff Legwold, Broncos reporter: 28-23

Jenna Laine, Buccaneers reporter: 28-24

John Buccigross, commentator: 29-28

Jordan Raanan, Giants reporter: 23-17

Jordan Reid, NFL draft analyst: 27-24

Josh Weinfuss, Cardinals reporter: 33-24

Kevin Seifert, Vikings reporter: 31-26

Kris Rhim, Chargers reporter: 27-23

Lindsey Thiry, national NFL reporter: 28-25

Liz Loza, NFL fantasy analyst: 24-23

Marcel Louis-Jacques, Dolphins reporter: 27-21

Marcus Spears, NFL analyst: 28-24

Matt Bowen, NFL analyst: 27-23

Matt Miller, NFL draft analyst: 28-24

Michael DiRocco, Jaguars reporter: 27-21

Michael Rothstein, Falcons reporter: 27-23

Mike Reiss, Patriots reporter: 31-21

Mike Tannenbaum, NFL analyst: 31-21

Mina Kimes, NFL analyst: 27-24

Paul Gutierrez, Raiders reporter: 27-21

Rex Ryan, NFL analyst: 31-24

Rich Cimini, Jets reporter: 31-24

Rob Demovsky, Packers reporter: 27-24

Robert Griffin III, NFL analyst: 31-21

Sal Paolantonio, national NFL reporter: 30-20

Sarah Barshop, Rams reporter: 31-24

Stephen Holder, Colts reporter: 24-21

Tedy Bruschi, NFL analyst: 24-21

Tim Hasselbeck, NFL analyst: 27-17

Tim McManus, Eagles reporter: 34-30

Tristan H. Cockcroft, NFL fantasy analyst: 27-21

Turron Davenport, Titans reporter: 27-21

Predicting a 49ers win (15)

Brady Henderson, Seahawks reporter: 24-23

Daniel Dopp, NFL fantasy analyst: 31-20

DJ Bien-Aime, Texans reporter: 27-21

Doug Greenberg, sports betting reporter: 27-20

Jamison Hensley, Ravens reporter: 31-17

Jeremy Fowler, national NFL reporter: 27-24

John Keim, Commanders reporter: 20-17

Katherine Terrell, Saints reporter: 28-21

Michelle Beisner-Buck, NFL feature reporter: 27-24

Mike Clay, NFL fantasy analyst: 25-23

Seth Walder, analytics writer: 26-24

Seth Wickersham, senior writer: 20-19

Stephania Bell, NFL fantasy analyst: 27-21

Tim Keown, senior writer: 28-24

Todd Archer, Cowboys reporter: 28-26

Super Bowl MVP

Patrick Mahomes was the most common pick to win Super Bowl MVP, collecting 38 of the 64 votes (59.3%). Mahomes is looking to claim his third career Super Bowl MVP.

Travis Kelce and Christian McCaffrey were next with nine votes each (14%). Brock Purdy was received three votes (4.6%), and Fred Warner received two votes (3.1%). Chris Jones, Deebo Samuel and Isiah Pacheco received one vote each (1.5%).

Odds below are from ESPN BET

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs (+130): David Newton, Brooke Pryor, Dan Graziano, Turron Davenport, Sarah Barshop, Jordan Reid, Lindsey Thiry, Robert Griffin III, Mike Reiss, Mina Kimes, Field Yates, Tristan H. Cockcroft, John Buccigross, Tedy Bruschi, Kris Rhim, Alaina Getzenberg, Ben Baby, Stephen Holder, Courtney Cronin, Rich Cimini, Liz Loza, Eric N. Moody, Jordan Raanan, Marcel Louis-Jacques, Elizabeth Merrill, Matt Miller, David Purdum, Dan Orlovsky, Rex Ryan, Jason Reid, Eric Woodyard, Marcus Spears, Eric Karabell, Erin Dolan, Jenna Laine, Rob Demovsky, Jeff Legwold

Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs (+1400): Jake Trotter, Michael Rothstein, Mike Tannenbaum, Sal Paolantonio, Kevin Seifert, Michael DiRocco, Alden Gonzalez, Josh Weinfuss, Paul Gutierrez

Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers (+450): Mike Clay, Jamison Hensley, Tim Keown, Brady Henderson, Michelle Beisner-Buck, John Keim, Doug Greenberg, Katherine Terrell, Jeremy Fowler

Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers (+225): DJ Bien-Aime, Seth Walder, Stephania Bell

Fred Warner, LB, 49ers (+15000): Seth Wickersham, Daniel Dopp

Chris Jones, DT, Chiefs (+8000): Matt Bowen

Deebo Samuel, WR, 49ers (+2000): Todd Archer

Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs (+3000): Tim Hasselbeck