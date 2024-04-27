Check out some of the top college highlights for new Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey. (0:47)

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- After an offseason during which they parted ways with much of their offensive talent, the Los Angeles Chargers have added a new receiver for Justin Herbert.

The Chargers traded up three spots Friday in the second round to select Georgia receiver Ladd McConkey.

At 6 feet, 186 pounds, McConkey ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine and had 1,687 yards and 14 touchdowns over his three years at Georgia.

After the Chargers selected Quentin Johnston with the 21st pick last year, it's the second time in the common draft era that they have taken a wide receiver in the top two rounds in consecutive years.

McConkey had a back injury that sidelined him for Georgia's first four games last season and an ankle injured that sidelined him for the Bulldogs' regular-season finale. McConkey said that those injuries have no impact on him now and that his size shouldn't be a concern in the NFL.

"Just looking at the receivers nowadays in the league, I feel like my body type kind of matches up with a lot of them," he said Friday. "There's 6-4, 220 [pound] guys and then there's 5-10, 180 [pounds]. I feel like we're kind of all over the place nowadays, so it's just different flavors for different people."

After selecting Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt in the first round Thursday, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz were peppered with questions about the team's receiving corps. The Chargers currently employ just four receivers: Johnston, Joshua Palmer, Derius Davis and Simi Fehoko, none of whom has over 800 receiving yards in an NFL season.

Harbaugh and Hortiz told reporters they would continue to add to the position, but Harbaugh, seemingly irritated by the questions about pass-catchers, defended the receiver group and the team's pick.

"The way your questions are going, let's not bet against Quentin Johnston, Josh Palmer, [Davis] and Simi," Harbaugh said. "There will be more."

The Chargers cut receiver Mike Williams and traded Keenan Allen this offseason and let tight end Gerald Everett and running back Austin Ekeler leave via free agency. Those players made up 57% of Herbert's completions, passing yards and touchdowns in his career. Allen was one of the best players in franchise history, and he and Williams had been security blankets for Herbert.

"Just watching [Herbert's] game, it comes easy to him," McConkey said. "He can make any and every throw. Excited to get out there, get in rhythm with him, show him what I can do and gain his trust."

McConkey will look to fill some of the void left by the Chargers' past receivers. At Georgia, he was comfortable lining up wherever the Bulldogs needed him, making 60 catches for six touchdowns when lined up wide and 54 catches for eight touchdowns when lined up in the slot.