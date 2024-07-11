Cardinals' RB James Conner says career year 'not the ceiling'

Pat McAfee and Ryan McGee talk about Marvin Harrison Jr. and what kind of rookie season he can have. (2:05)

Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- James Conner isn't someone who lives in the past.

But, after last season, the Arizona Cardinals running back allowed himself to look back on what he accomplished in 2023 when he ran for 1,040 yards and scored seven rushing touchdowns. It was the first time Conner, 29, broke the 1,000-yard mark in his seven-year career.

"I don't take it lightly," Conner said. "Just being able to play the game and, so, with the accolades that came along with, I recognize that a little bit. The hard work kind of paid off."

While it took the better part of a decade for Conner to reach the sought-after plateau, it's now become his expectation as he prepares for training camp.

"That's the floor," Conner said. "I want that to be the lowest I rush for in my career going forward.

"Definitely got a lot of work to put in but that's the floor, not the ceiling."

Conner reached the 1,000-yard mark in just 13 games last season after an MCL sprain landed him on injured reserve for four games following Week 5. At that point, he had 364 yards. It took him a few games to pick up steam, but he pushed past the mark after three 100-yard performances in the Cardinals' final five games. The closest he had come in his career was in 2018, when he rushed for 973 yards in 13 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Doing so in the first season of a new scheme designed by offensive coordinator Drew Petzing isn't a coincidence. He sees himself as a "great fit" in the Cardinals' scheme, which he thinks "definitely" played a part in him reaching quadruple digits in yards.

"I think it's no secret I have my best year in this offense," he said.

While Conner wants to hit 1,000 yards again, he's also "hungry" to stay healthy enough to play in all 17 games in 2024.

"You see what it could be because I know what I'm capable of," Conner said. "I know my potential. So, yeah, I'm definitely eager to get back at it and see what it looks like and put it all together."

Cardinals running back James Conner broke the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his seven-year career in 2023. Mike Christy/Getty Images

Only five players had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in the last two years, according to ESPN Stats & Information: Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, Tony Pollard, Najee Harris and Travis Etienne Jr. Only 82 players have rushed for at least 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons since 2000.

Conner would be the third Cardinal all-time to do so, joining Ottis Anderson, who accomplished the feat on two separate occasions -- 1979-81 and 1983-84 -- and Edgerrin James, who most recently did it in 2006 and 2007.

For Conner to repeat, he knows he'll have to stay durable.

He's committed to not changing the way he plays, but he recognizes the need to be more mindful at times, like going out of bounds after getting a first down instead of lowering his shoulder to invite a hit and take on a defender to get an extra yard or two.

Getting his body ready is a year-round process. His routine changes by the time of year -- he has a different one for the dead period, OTAs, summer break, training camp and the regular season. Within those routines, Conner does yoga, swims, stretches, eats healthy, all in the name of taking care of his body.

To him, it's taking care of the basics.

"He's so detailed out and it works for him," coach Jonathan Gannon said. "He's come with that process and that's why he's healthy. He doesn't lose any steam come December."

Gannon continued: "I'm not worried about James Connor doing everything that he can to stay healthy and fit and ready to carry the load."

Already this offseason, Conner has hit speeds on the field that Gannon described as "really good." The second-year head coach has more plans for him, and he wants to get Conner more involved in the passing game. He caught 27 of 33 targets for 165 yards and two touchdowns last season. When asked about having a larger role in the passing game, Conner simply said: "Challenge accepted."

"I feel like I'm capable of making plays in the passing game," Conner said. "So, that's why we're working. That's why we're here in the OTA period working on it and carry it through training camp and into the season, so challenge accepted."

Gannon had heard "really good things" about Conner before taking the Cardinals job in 2023 but quickly learned that Conner was better than advertised.

"Everything, when you talk to him, kind of checks out," Gannon said. "But, I mean, honestly, he's kind of exceeded my expectations for what I thought he was going to be.

"He goes above and beyond every day."