Defensive end Jerry Hughes has re-signed with the Houston Texans for his 15th NFL season, according to the league's transactions wire.

This will be Hughes' third with the Texans. He appeared in all 17 games each of the past two seasons, with 18 starts (16 in 2022). He had three sacks last season after finishing with nine in 2022.

Hughes, who will turn 36 next month, has 70 sacks in his career, which includes nine seasons with the Buffalo Bills and two with the Indianapolis Colts.

He rejoins a formidable Texans depth chart at defensive end that includes 2023 first-round pick Will Anderson Jr. and four-time Pro Bowl selection Danielle Hunter, who signed a two-year, $49 million free agent contract with Houston. Anderson had seven sacks in his rookie season while Hunter had 16.5 sacks for the Minnesota Vikings last season and has 87.5 in his career.

The Colts selected Hughes in the first round (31st overall) of the 2010 draft. In addition to his sacks, he has 479 tackles (96 for loss), 19 forced fumbles and 2 interceptions in 218 games.