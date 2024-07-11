Pat McAfee and his crew weigh in on Christian McCaffrey's two-year contract extension with the 49ers. (1:44)

When you hear a friend or former teammate is tying the knot with their significant other, you would likely expect an invite.

However, that didn't happen for former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

On June 29, San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo got married in Rhode Island.

On the "4th & 1 with Cam Newton" podcast, Newton said he didn't receive an invite to the wedding. He and McCaffrey were teammates in Carolina from 2017-19 and again in 2021.

"Damn, C-Mac, I couldn't get an invite?" Newton asked.

Newton began to joke about why he wasn't invited.

"Is it because of the Brock Purdy beef? Was Brock there?" Newton asked.

McCaffrey took a mock conversation with former teammate Greg Olsen -- who was in attendance at the wedding -- to Instagram to seemingly clear the air about why Newton was left off the guest list.

"This was a great night, but you know what would've made it even better?" the running back commented on Newton's video. "If Cam [Newton] were here. I haven't got a text back in 4 years. In fact, they just go green now."

Newton responded by asking McCaffrey, "What number do you have? Share it here."

Newton said he found out about the wedding from his girlfriend, Jasmin Brown, and finished the segment by congratulating the newlyweds.