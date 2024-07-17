'Hard Knocks' recap: The final talks between Saquon Barkley and the Giants

Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- There is finally some closure on running back Saquon Barkley's decision to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles after watching how it played out in the latest episode of "Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants."

And at least one person in East Rutherford didn't take it well: Giants owner John Mara.

"I might have a tough time sleeping if Saquon goes to Philadelphia, I'll tell you that, as I've told you. Just being honest," Mara said to general manager Joe Schoen just before the start of free agency. "I have been around enough players ... but he's the most popular player we have by far."

"Hard Knocks" has only reiterated that Schoen was ready to move on from Barkley, primarily because of the price. Mara, not so much. He said in a previous episode that in a perfect world he would want to keep the running back the organization selected No. 2 overall in the 2018 NFL draft.

But there was a scene in Tuesday's third episode in which Schoen was talking about the team's options in free agency with coach Brian Daboll. They were going through a combination of players. Their running back options were Barkley, Devin Singletary and D'Andre Swift (in that order). The offensive line options included Jermaine Eluemunor, Jon Runyan and Robert Hunt, while Brian Burns was a possibility on the defensive line.

"I think the priority right now is the offensive line," Schoen said, before signing Eluemunor and Runyan. They also traded for Burns later in the day.

Daboll agreed that the team needed "inside players." The Giants needed to reallocate their resources and spend more on the offensive line and less at running back.

It's hard to object to that notion after the past decade. The Giants' offensive line has been a problem, especially last season, when it allowed an NFL-high 85 sacks.

Schoen had a conversation before free agency with Barkley's agent, Ed Berry of CAA. Schoen was told it would take three years, $12.5 million per season and at least $25 million guaranteed to get a deal done with Barkley. And even that might not be enough.

The Giants and Schoen knew the Eagles were among the potential suitors. As free agency began, they also knew they were going to let Barkley walk, especially when the price nudged slightly higher.

"Again, we're not going to go there. We're out," Schoen said in a last-ditch phone call with Berry on March 11. "Is [the team he's signing with] in the division? I'm trying to prepare myself mentally what is going to happen. That is all at this point."

Barkley got a three-year, $37.75 million deal with $26 million guaranteed from Philadelphia. The Chicago Bears were another team believed to be in the running, and they eventually signed Swift. The Giants landed Singletary not long after.

As the Giants found out that Barkley was, in fact, landing with their division rival in Philadelphia, director of pro scouting Chris Rossetti and Schoen broke down the deal for Mara.

"All right," Mara said with a sigh after digesting the details and destination.

Schoen chuckled.

"We're going to be fine," he said to the Giants owner.

"I think we looked into it," Mara said as he walked out.

As Barkley has claimed repeatedly, it does not appear the Giants ever made an official offer to him this offseason. Sources have said the previous year they offered deals in a similar $12-13 million range, but those topped out at near $22 million guaranteed. And that was when he was one year younger and coming off perhaps the best season of his career.

The deal he got from the Eagles came off a disappointing season, in which Barkley rushed for 962 yards in 14 games (he missed three games because of an injury).

So now the attention turns to Oct. 20. That is when Barkley will return to MetLife Stadium to face his former team for the first time.