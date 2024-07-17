Check out the details of guard Quinn Meinerz agreeing to an extension to stay with the Denver Broncos. (0:58)

Denver Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz, who has started 39 games since being selected out of Wisconsin-Whitewater in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft, will sign a four-year, $80 million contract extension, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday night.

The deal includes $45 million guaranteed and ties the veteran to the team through the 2028 season.

The 6-foot-3, 320-pound Meinerz is coming off a challenging season. In December, with the Broncos finishing out Sean Payton's first season as coach, Meinerz spent a night in a Los Angeles hospital after experiencing an elevated heart rate, according to sources, during the Broncos' 24-7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Team sources, at the time, said Meinerz had told team trainers late in the first half that he was experiencing chest tightness and felt like he had an elevated heart rate. Meinerz was examined by the team's medical staff in the visiting locker room and then transported to a hospital.

The Broncos open training camp on July 26.