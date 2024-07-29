The "First Take" crew discusses who will win the NFC North between the Packers and the Lions. (1:39)

Open Extended Reactions

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Taylor Decker, the longest-tenured player for the Detroit Lions, has agreed to a three-year extension.

The left tackle reached an agreement on a three-year, $60 million extension that includes $31.83 million guaranteed, agent Jonathan Feinsod announced on social media Monday.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes announced the deal on 97.1 The Ticket's "Costa & Jansen with Heather" show, during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center but didn't disclose terms. He said they reached the agreement Sunday.

Lions starting left tackle Taylor Decker is now under contract through the 2027 season after agreeing to a three-year extension. Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Decker, 29, was entering the last year of a deal scheduled to pay him $13.7 million. He is now under contract through the 2027 season.

"He's been a key cog of what we've been building, what we've doing. His leadership, his professionalism," Holmes told 97.1 The Ticket. "He's a guy that really embraced our culture, so he's a big part of what we do, and it all starts up front with the offensive line, as we all know, so I'm just really, really happy that we were able to get that one done and happy for Deck and his family."

The Lions have signed both of their starting offensive tackles to extensions this year. In April, the team signed starting right tackle Penei Sewell to a four-year, $112 million extension.

The Lions selected Decker at No. 16 in the 2016 draft out of Ohio State. His 112 starts is 32 more than any other Lions player in that span.

Decker is a respected veteran who has witnessed the franchise transform throughout his career. Looking ahead to the 2024 season, the respected veteran feels that the current squad is a serious contender to win a Super Bowl.

"If I had to put it in one word, I would just say contender. I know it's gonna be very hard, if not harder, than it was last year because people might do a little extra homework when they're playing us, but just knowing the character of our locker room, that's just what we, as a team, want to be about," Decker told ESPN in June. "And if you're not trying to compete for championships, much like me taking pride in what I do, it's like, 'What are we doing here?' This is all about winning. That's what we're here for, and I think Brad and [coach Dan Campbell] have done it the right way for however long they're gonna be here. That's what we're gonna be doing."